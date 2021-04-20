Essential Life
116 Greenway, Greenside, Johannesburg, 2193, South Africa
Roam trendy 4th Ave in ParkhurstThere are several shops in the trendy Parkhurst neighborhood that caught my eye. We were there with Jo'burg trend spotter Craig Jacobs who showed us the way. Essential Life was the first place we stopped. Here is a description from their website:
"A unique retail experience awaits you at Essential Life lifestyle boutique on 4th Avenue in Parkhurst, Johannesburg. The store boasts hundreds of uniquely South African lifestyle products, interior accessories, artworks and multi-functional hard furnishings produced exclusively for Essential Life by the in-house design team.
Ranges include Essential Earth home-ware and accessories themed on the essence of African botanicals, the reflections of nature Earth Furniture collection, Essential Wear's fashion for the soul and contemporary inspirations like Symbols in the City. Lifestyle items are emblazoned with iconic images of the city that landscape the interior, bringing the outside in."