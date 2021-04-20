Where are you going?
Einstein's House

114 Mercer Street
There has been no shortage of brilliant academics during Princeton University’s luminous history, but in terms of reputation one German-born physicist towers above all others. One of the most recognizable figures of the 20th century, Albert Einstein’s status as a cerebral demigod has only grown since his death in 1955. To remind yourself that he was, in fact, just a man, it may help to visit his former home on 112 Mercer Street. The house is still in use as a private residence, so please forbear from any kind of late-night, equation-mumbling séances.
By Martin Fritz Huber , AFAR Contributor

