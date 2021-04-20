Easy Street Records & Cafe

Where are you going?
4559 California Avenue Southwest
+1 206-938-3279
Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Sat 9am - 9pm

Visitors with a particular interest in the grunge scene should make a trip to West Seattle’s Easy Street Records — Eddie Vedder lives in the neighborhood and has been known to shop here. But aside from that, Easy Street is just a great local independent music store, with a wide selection of CDs and records, and knowledeable staff. The attached cafe is a diner covered in music memorabilia that serves up good, basic breakfast and lunch. And an Easy Street T-shirt, with its distinctive red star logo, makes a great gift for your favorite music lover.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

