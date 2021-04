Don's 90 South Street

Don's Nostalgic for the kind of burger drive-in joint your pops went to? Look no further than Don’s. This retro slice of pure Americana is modeled after the original Don’s Drive-In in Livingston, New Jersey, which closed in 1993. The menu is a reassuringly simple combination of burgers, hot dogs, fries, cheesesteaks, onion rings and, of course, milkshakes. With an outdoor seating area for those hot summer nights.