Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Disneyland

1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
Website
| +1 714-781-4636
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Skip the lines at Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Disneyland Anaheim California United States
Skip the lines at Disneyland Anaheim California United States

Disneyland

When you hear "the Happiest Place on Earth," chances are you think of only one spot. There's a reason Disneyland has been able to keep that slogan for over six decades: This resort and theme park in sunny Southern California is delightful for all ages. Classic rides like Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion draw teens and nostalgic adults, while roaming characters, theme-park treats, and more-low-key rides leave kids starry-eyed. Disney California Adventure Park is right next door, and investing in a Park Hopper ticket will get you into both, so it's well worth doing some prepark planning the night before to make sure you hit all your musts across the two.
By Sarah Purkrabek , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Derek Butcher
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago

Skip the lines at Disneyland

Worried about the long lines at Disneyland? Just hire a VIP Tour Guide. Officially they are there to show you around the park, but the huge benefit of hiring one is that you and your party get to skip all of the lines, and get reserved seats at the parades, fireworks, and shows. The cost is between $360-$500 per hour. VIP Tours can be booked by calling 714-300-7710. It is advised that you book about a month in advance.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points