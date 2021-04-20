Disneyland
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
| +1 714-781-4636
Photo by age fotostock
DisneylandWhen you hear "the Happiest Place on Earth," chances are you think of only one spot. There's a reason Disneyland has been able to keep that slogan for over six decades: This resort and theme park in sunny Southern California is delightful for all ages. Classic rides like Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion draw teens and nostalgic adults, while roaming characters, theme-park treats, and more-low-key rides leave kids starry-eyed. Disney California Adventure Park is right next door, and investing in a Park Hopper ticket will get you into both, so it's well worth doing some prepark planning the night before to make sure you hit all your musts across the two.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 5 years ago
Skip the lines at Disneyland
Worried about the long lines at Disneyland? Just hire a VIP Tour Guide. Officially they are there to show you around the park, but the huge benefit of hiring one is that you and your party get to skip all of the lines, and get reserved seats at the parades, fireworks, and shows. The cost is between $360-$500 per hour. VIP Tours can be booked by calling 714-300-7710. It is advised that you book about a month in advance.