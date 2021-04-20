Disneyland 1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA

Photo by age fotostock

Disneyland When you hear "the Happiest Place on Earth," chances are you think of only one spot. There's a reason Disneyland has been able to keep that slogan for over six decades: This resort and theme park in sunny Southern California is delightful for all ages. Classic rides like Splash Mountain and the Haunted Mansion draw teens and nostalgic adults, while roaming characters, theme-park treats, and more-low-key rides leave kids starry-eyed. Disney California Adventure Park is right next door, and investing in a Park Hopper ticket will get you into both, so it's well worth doing some prepark planning the night before to make sure you hit all your musts across the two.