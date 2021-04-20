Disney California Adventure Park
1313 Disneyland Dr, Anaheim, CA 92802, USA
| +1 714-781-4565
Fri - Wed 8am - 10pm
Thur 8am - 9pm
Disney's California AdventureDisney's California Adventure is right across from Disneyland and is worth the park-hopper pass. And if you're in town for long, the best deal would be an annual pass. I think California Adventure complements Disneyland very well in that it has more intense, turbulent rides than Disneyland. I loved the water rafting ride, the California Screamin' rollercoaster, and the Hollywood Tower of Terror. And we went on a random Wednesday in October, so the lines were less than a 5-minute wait and allowed us to ride all the good rides multiple times. Going during fall on a weekday is probably the best time to go in terms of lines and weather. And if you go on an off-peak day, you can definitely cover both parks if you start early in the morning.
almost 7 years ago
Disney Delights
Disney is less about terror and more about delight. And nobody does delight like Disney. Disney California Adventure Park is best enjoyed as part of a two day park hopper pass. Do your homework and plan your day well to get the most out of your visit. Tickets aren't cheap and efficiency is paramount for maximum enjoyment.