Crane Creek Vineyards
Photo by Caroline Eubanks
Family Winery in the Blue Ridge MountainsCrane Creek Vineyards is a family-run winery in the small college town of Young Harris, right on the border with Tennessee. Their fields of grapes would look at home in Tuscany. Their blends include delicious and dry whites like the traminette and seyval blanc, rosé, their Hellbender red, and Sweet Sally dessert wine named after the vineyard dog.
The tasting room is open year round but hours change. Tastings are available for $5. Crane Creek also has a harvest festival, Friday night tapas, and a guesthouse for those who just aren't ready to leave.