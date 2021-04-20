Where are you going?
COUTUME Cafe

47 Rue de Babylone, 75007 Paris, France
Website
| +33 9 88 40 47 99
Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8:30am - 5:30pm

Where to Find Good Coffee in Paris

The Paris café scene has always been compelling, but the actual café (coffee) is often forgettable. That's all changing, thanks to places like Coutume, Kookaboora and Telescope, where obsessive (and often mustachioed) baristas are redefining the French coffee tradition. Using freshly roasted beans and frothy Normandy milk, they're producing delicious fuel for the real raison d'être for any Parisian café—the people watching. Coutume, 47 Rue de Babylone, 33/(0) 1-4551-5047. Kookaboora, 53 Avenue Trudaine, 33/(0) 1-5692-1241. Telescope, 5 rue Villedo.
By Meg Zimbeck , AFAR Contributor

