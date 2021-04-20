Colita
New to the Twin Cities dining scene, Colita has become a fast favorite for its unique Mexican fare, which mixes south-of-the-border flavors with international barbecue and smoking techniques. Entirely gluten-free, the menu focuses mainly on Oaxacan fare, from chicken liver memelita
to wild mushroom tlayuda
, but also includes more familiar options like salmon crudo, Kansas City pork ribs, and a wildly popular corn dish with chipotle mayo. Be sure to try something with tortillas, which are hand-ground with organic Oaxacan corn and grilled to order, and don’t miss bartender Marco Zappia’s creative cocktails, many of which feature fermented masa. Housed in a former gas station, Colita features stucco walls, a large horseshoe-shaped bar, and a green plant wall that, together with the food, transport diners straight to the desert.