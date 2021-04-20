Surly Brewing Co.
520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
| +1 763-999-4040
Photo courtesy of Surly Brewing Co.
More info
Sun - Thur 11am - 11pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 12am
Surly Brewing Co.One of the first breweries in Minneapolis, Surly set the stage for all the places that opened in its wake. Today, breweries and distilleries are everywhere in the Twin Cities, but before the Surly Bill was signed into law in 2011, they couldn’t serve alcohol on-site. This popular spot helped changed everything and now offers some of the most beloved brews in the region.
Surly Brewing Co. operates out of a sprawling space near the University of Minnesota’s Minneapolis campus. Here, guests can visit the brewhouse, fermentation cellar, and packaging hall on public tours, or simply head to the beer hall to sample a rotating tap list of up to 35 brews. Also on-site is a seasonal beer garden lined with fire pits and a pizza restaurant serving New Haven–style pies. Wherever you choose to hang, be sure to try beers like the Furious (slightly dark and hoppy), the Bender (an oatmeal brown stout), the Cynic (a Belgian-style pale ale), and the Hell (a standard lager beloved by locals).