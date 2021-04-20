Bell Museum
Minnesota’s official natural history museum, the Bell recently moved to a brand-new space in St. Paul and now features a digital planetarium, high-tech exhibitions, wildlife dioramas, outdoor learning experiences, and more. Visit the state-of-the-art planetarium to explore the far reaches of the cosmos, then head to the permanent galleries to learn about everything from the origins of the universe and the diversification of life on earth to how University of Minnesota researchers are working to create a better future for our evolving world. Children will especially love the Touch & See Lab, where they can learn through observation and sensory engagement, while nature lovers will want to head to the green roof and observatory deck, home to native plants, a geology exploration area, and a solar station.