Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Fourtown Store & Tavern

63063 Fourtown Rd NW, Grygla, MN 56727, USA
Website
| +1 218-294-6460
Fourtown Store & Tavern Minnesota United States

Fourtown Store & Tavern

Located 50 miles from the nearest stoplight, on the edge of a state forest, Fourtown Store & Tavern isn’t the kind of place you just stumble upon. Still, it’s worth the journey to reach this little oasis where you can enjoy delicious, affordable eats amid spectacular natural surroundings. Bordered by trails perfect for four-wheeling in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter, Fourtown serves local delicacies like cold beer and chili-cheese fries in a wood-clad room, complete with a pinball machine, pool table, and various sports flags hung from the ceiling. Best of all, the spot also functions as a convenience store, so you can pick up everything you forgot for your camping trip.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points