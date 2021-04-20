Fourtown Store & Tavern
Located 50 miles from the nearest stoplight, on the edge of a state forest, Fourtown Store & Tavern isn’t the kind of place you just stumble upon. Still, it’s worth the journey to reach this little oasis where you can enjoy delicious, affordable eats amid spectacular natural surroundings. Bordered by trails perfect for four-wheeling in the summer and snowmobiling in the winter, Fourtown serves local delicacies like cold beer and chili-cheese fries in a wood-clad room, complete with a pinball machine, pool table, and various sports flags hung from the ceiling. Best of all, the spot also functions as a convenience store, so you can pick up everything you forgot for your camping trip.