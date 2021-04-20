Alma
528 University Ave SE #2, Minneapolis, MN 55414, USA
| +1 612-379-4909
Photo courtesy of Alma
AlmaWhy we love it: An all-in-one café, restaurant, and boutique hotel for the design-minded traveler
The Highlights:
- A restaurant run by a James Beard Award–winning chef
- Complimentary breakfast from the bakery delivered to your room
- Excellent design featuring local wares
The Review:
What started as a contemporary eatery in 1999 transformed into a bakery, restaurant, and boutique hotel in late 2016, when it took over the adjacent Dunn Brothers coffee shop as part of a major expansion. Today, guests are drawn to Alma as much for its acclaimed bar and restaurant as for its seven uniquely designed guest rooms, done up in all-natural cotton bedding, handwoven wool throws, and vintage rugs from Aubry Angelo. The bathrooms are impeccable as well, with spacious, white-and-brass-tiled walk-in showers and organic bath products from Bespoke Body & Wellness.
Every stay comes with complimentary room-service breakfast from the on-site bakery, meaning guests don’t even have to get out of bed for house-made pastries like lemon-currant scones, chocolate croissants, and blueberry Danishes. Come evening, head to the award-winning bar for expertly made cocktails like the Spritz Life (made with Cappelletti, prosecco, and chocolate-infused orange bitters), followed by dinner in the restaurant, which offers a three-course prix fixe menu with seasonally inspired dishes such as chestnut bread pudding with Maine lobster, and duck two ways with coconut-braised kale and spiced cashews.