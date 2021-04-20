Hotel Crosby
232 Main St N, Stillwater, MN 55082, USA
| +1 651-967-7100
Photo by Judd Sather
Hotel CrosbyWhy we love it: A casually elegant stay where you can relax but still be surrounded by it all
The Highlights:
- A top-notch bar stocked with rare whiskeys
- A rooftop hot tub that’s open year-round
- Boat and motorcycle rentals for exploring in style
The Review:
Located on the St. Croix River in the hip town of Stillwater, the Hotel Crosby offers a unique type of laid-back luxury. A mix of historic details and modern design, the 55 rooms, including five suites, feature exposed brick, wood beams, and high ceilings alongside leather furniture and subway-tiled bathrooms. Available in eight different layout—from standard double queens and premium kings to studios and deluxe suites—they accommodate a range of needs, whether you’re traveling with your partner or bringing your entire extended family.
To further pamper guests, the hotel offers cozy common spaces decorated with local art, as well as MatchStick Restaurant & Spirits, which serves farm-to-table small plates and 700 rare whiskeys. There’s also a fitness center, a rooftop hot tub that’s open year-round, and an on-site spa offering everything from facials and massages to body-contouring treatments. Should you wish to venture out, the hotel enjoys a convenient location on Main Street, surrounded by boutiques, restaurants, breweries, historic sites, and galleries. An outdoor activities coordinator is on hand to make suggestions or help arrange boat and motorcycle rentals to aid in your exploration.