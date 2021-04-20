Minnehaha Regional Park 4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA

Photo courtesy of Kurt Carlson/Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board More info Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Minnehaha Regional Park One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything from limestone bluffs and river overlooks to a majestic 53-foot waterfall that freezes in winter. Explore the area via various walking and biking paths, or bring your furry friend to the epic dog park. There’s also a disc golf course, picnic area, playground, volleyball court, and wading pool, making the park perfect for family outings.