Minnehaha Regional Park

4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA
Website
| +1 612-230-6400
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm

Minnehaha Regional Park

One of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything from limestone bluffs and river overlooks to a majestic 53-foot waterfall that freezes in winter. Explore the area via various walking and biking paths, or bring your furry friend to the epic dog park. There’s also a disc golf course, picnic area, playground, volleyball court, and wading pool, making the park perfect for family outings.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

Susan Mason
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Mystical Falls at Minnehaha Park

Minnehaha Park is a serene 193-acre green space along the Mississippi River that features a 53-foot waterfall. During the winter, the falls turn to ice, making for a dramatic landscape. With a restaurant on site, bandshell, playground, wading pool, and frisbee golf course, the place is great for outings with family or friends.

