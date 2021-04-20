Minnehaha Regional Park
4801 S Minnehaha Dr, Minneapolis, MN 55417, USA
| +1 612-230-6400
Photo courtesy of Kurt Carlson/Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Board
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 10pm
Minnehaha Regional ParkOne of the unique things about the Twin Cities is just how much nature is part of the urban landscape. Few places exemplify this better than Minnehaha, one of Minneapolis’s oldest and most popular parks. Here, visitors will find everything from limestone bluffs and river overlooks to a majestic 53-foot waterfall that freezes in winter. Explore the area via various walking and biking paths, or bring your furry friend to the epic dog park. There’s also a disc golf course, picnic area, playground, volleyball court, and wading pool, making the park perfect for family outings.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Mystical Falls at Minnehaha Park
Minnehaha Park is a serene 193-acre green space along the Mississippi River that features a 53-foot waterfall. During the winter, the falls turn to ice, making for a dramatic landscape. With a restaurant on site, bandshell, playground, wading pool, and frisbee golf course, the place is great for outings with family or friends.