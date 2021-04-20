Glensheen
3300 London Rd, Duluth, MN 55804, USA
| +1 218-726-8910
Photo courtesy of Glensheen Mansion
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Fri, Sat 7pm - 9pm
Glensheen MansionThe most popular historic home in Minnesota, the 27,000-square-foot Glensheen Mansion features 39 rooms, beautiful 20th-century craftsmanship, and 12 acres of gardens—but that’s not why people visit. People come to see where Elisabeth Congdon, the heiress to her family’s large mining fortune, was murdered along with her nurse in 1977. Congdon’s son-in-law ultimately confessed as part of a plea deal, then committed suicide 12 years after he was released from prison.
While the lengthy court battle was under way, Glensheen was donated to the University of Minnesota and opened as a historic house museum in 1979. Guests can tour the property to see intact details like Chester Congdon’s top hat in a closet, his wife Clara’s letters in a desk drawer, and bedsheets organized in a linen closet by the Congdons’ second-floor maid nearly 100 years ago. Tours, which cover everything from the attic and third floor to previously restricted areas and the newly opened servants’ wing, respectfully leave out the murder scene, but guides are willing to share details afterward. For something a little spookier, choose the 21+ Flashlight tour, when all the lights are turned off and guests can walk the mansion with a flashlight and alcoholic beverage.