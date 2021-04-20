Minneapolis Sculpture Garden 725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry, which locals regard as an unofficial symbol of the city. Perhaps the best thing about the sculpture garden, however, is that it’s free, unlike the Walker—or the surrounding parking, for that matter. It’s open 365 days a year, from 6 a.m. to midnight, and also hosts the two-day Rock the Garden musical festival every June.