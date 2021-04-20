Where are you going?
Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

725 Vineland Pl, Minneapolis, MN 55403, USA
Website
| +1 612-375-7600
More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 12am

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Located next door to the Walker Art Center, the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden features more than 60 works by big names like Alexander Calder, Sol LeWitt, and Robert Indiana. At its center stands Claes Oldenburg’s iconic Spoonbridge and Cherry, which locals regard as an unofficial symbol of the city. Perhaps the best thing about the sculpture garden, however, is that it’s free, unlike the Walker—or the surrounding parking, for that matter. It’s open 365 days a year, from 6 a.m. to midnight, and also hosts the two-day Rock the Garden musical festival every June.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Afar Magazine
over 3 years ago

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

The Walker Art Center has one of the best collections of modern art in the Midwest, and in 2017, it reopened its public sculpture garden following a two-year renovation. The 19-acre collection holds 60 pieces, up from 40 when the center opened in 1988. Now, sculptures from such iconic artists as Jenny Holzer, Claes Oldenburg, and Coosje van Bruggen are joined by new pieces from Mark Manders and Katharina Fritsch.
Susan Mason
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Art Walk at Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

The 19-acre Minneapolis Sculpture Garden holds over 60 permanent works including the landmark Spoonbridge and Cherry, an enormous spoon holding a giant red cherry. Wander the paths while passing other installations, like the interactive Arikidea and the striking angles of Molecule.

