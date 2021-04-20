Matt’s Bar & Grill 3500 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA

Photo courtesy of Tommi Hoeben/Matt's Bar & Grill More info Sun - Thur 11am - 12am Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

Matt’s Bar & Grill When visiting the Twin Cities, you have to try a Jucy Lucy. And if you’re going to try a Jucy Lucy, you have to go to Matt’s Bar & Grill, which is widely believed to have invented it. In this inverted cheeseburger of sorts, the cheese is inside the beef patty, rather than on top of it, creating a molten situation that led to Matt’s “Fear the Cheese” motto. Order yours with pickles and onions, and don’t pass on the french fries. With its extensive beer selection and TVs playing local sports, Matt’s is everything you want from a neighborhood dive bar. Just know that it doesn’t accept credit cards, so bring cash or use the on-site ATM.