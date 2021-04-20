Where are you going?
Matt’s Bar & Grill

3500 Cedar Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55407, USA
Website
| +1 612-722-7072
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 1am

When visiting the Twin Cities, you have to try a Jucy Lucy. And if you’re going to try a Jucy Lucy, you have to go to Matt’s Bar & Grill, which is widely believed to have invented it. In this inverted cheeseburger of sorts, the cheese is inside the beef patty, rather than on top of it, creating a molten situation that led to Matt’s “Fear the Cheese” motto. Order yours with pickles and onions, and don’t pass on the french fries. With its extensive beer selection and TVs playing local sports, Matt’s is everything you want from a neighborhood dive bar. Just know that it doesn’t accept credit cards, so bring cash or use the on-site ATM.
By Cinnamon Janzer , AFAR Local Expert

Susan Mason
AFAR Local Expert
almost 5 years ago

Matt’s is a no-frills dive that hasn’t changed decor since its 1950s origination and we hope it never does, tacky dark-yellow patterned wallpaper included. Behind the bar, 400 to 800 cheese-stuffed “Jucy Lucy” burgers are grilled to perfection each day on a tiny griddle that’s become well seasoned over the years. Take note of their “Fear the Cheese” motto and wait a few minutes before biting in and unleashing the molten cheese explosion in your mouth.

