CLOUD 9 (87th floor of Grand Hyatt Shanghai)
88号 Century Avenue
| +86 21 5049 1234
Drinks in the CloudsOne of my highest recommendations for drinks is the Grand Hyatt Shanghai. The Grand Hyatt occupies the top 36 floors of the 88-story Jin Mao Tower in the Jetsons-looking Pudong district, so at sunset (or anytime) you have a stunning view (with no cover charge!) of all of Shanghai. There are lots of choices for eating and drinking in the Grand Hyatt. When I was there at sunset, nobody else was in the Cloud 9 sky lounge (which is like a night club with a 360-degree view from the 87th floor), so I went down to the 53rd-floor Lobby Lounge, which still seemed plenty high, and enjoyed the view and the cocktails there.
over 4 years ago
From the 87th Floor
What a view looking DOWN on the telecom tower! Interesting drink menu, great whiskeys, fabulous non-alcoholic concoctions. Cozy and quiet place to be on a week day night.