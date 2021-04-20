Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

CLOUD 9 (87th floor of Grand Hyatt Shanghai)

88号 Century Avenue
Website
| +86 21 5049 1234
Drinks in the Clouds Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China
Drinks in the Clouds Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China
From the 87th Floor Shanghai China

Drinks in the Clouds

One of my highest recommendations for drinks is the Grand Hyatt Shanghai. The Grand Hyatt occupies the top 36 floors of the 88-story Jin Mao Tower in the Jetsons-looking Pudong district, so at sunset (or anytime) you have a stunning view (with no cover charge!) of all of Shanghai. There are lots of choices for eating and drinking in the Grand Hyatt. When I was there at sunset, nobody else was in the Cloud 9 sky lounge (which is like a night club with a 360-degree view from the 87th floor), so I went down to the 53rd-floor Lobby Lounge, which still seemed plenty high, and enjoyed the view and the cocktails there.
By Cindy Chupack

More Recommendations

Barbara Gamm
over 4 years ago

From the 87th Floor

What a view looking DOWN on the telecom tower! Interesting drink menu, great whiskeys, fabulous non-alcoholic concoctions. Cozy and quiet place to be on a week day night.
Original the peninsula shanghai.jpg?1474837223?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points