Chrysler Building

405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174, USA
Website
| +1 212-682-3070
More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Chrysler Building Lobby

A quintessential example of art deco architecture, the Chrysler Building is by far my favorite skyscraper—and that was before I realized how gorgeous the interior is! The auto-inspired design mixes chrome lighting, heavy wood elevators and intricate mosaic-murals. We popped in quickly (for free) and marveled at the lobby celling before catching our train. It's a perfect pit-stop for any traveler!
By Allison Murray , AFAR Contributor

Deidre Rowe I Flashbulb Moments
almost 7 years ago

Art deco delight

Many people visit the Empire State Building but never take the time to go to the Chrysler Building in New York city.

They would be surprised to find the beautiful art deco foyer that hides behind the heavy doors to this magnificent icon.

Quiet and with no waiting in long lines, it's still one of my favourite sights in New York City.
Michael Adubato
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

From Empire State Building to the Chrysler Building

Took this photo from atop the Empire State Building. Although the view is spectacular if the weather is right, going up top has become ridiculous with the long lines and the half-assed security checks, as well as the high price of the ticket.

If you have time and money, by all means get on up there.
Patricia DiGuilio
almost 7 years ago

Chrysler Building

Of all the buildings in New York I love the Chrysler Building. It's an Art Deco masterpiece.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

