Chrysler Building
405 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10174, USA
| +1 212-682-3070
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Chrysler Building LobbyA quintessential example of art deco architecture, the Chrysler Building is by far my favorite skyscraper—and that was before I realized how gorgeous the interior is! The auto-inspired design mixes chrome lighting, heavy wood elevators and intricate mosaic-murals. We popped in quickly (for free) and marveled at the lobby celling before catching our train. It's a perfect pit-stop for any traveler!
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Art deco delight
Many people visit the Empire State Building but never take the time to go to the Chrysler Building in New York city.
They would be surprised to find the beautiful art deco foyer that hides behind the heavy doors to this magnificent icon.
Quiet and with no waiting in long lines, it's still one of my favourite sights in New York City.
They would be surprised to find the beautiful art deco foyer that hides behind the heavy doors to this magnificent icon.
Quiet and with no waiting in long lines, it's still one of my favourite sights in New York City.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
From Empire State Building to the Chrysler Building
Took this photo from atop the Empire State Building. Although the view is spectacular if the weather is right, going up top has become ridiculous with the long lines and the half-assed security checks, as well as the high price of the ticket.
If you have time and money, by all means get on up there.
If you have time and money, by all means get on up there.
almost 7 years ago
Chrysler Building
Of all the buildings in New York I love the Chrysler Building. It's an Art Deco masterpiece.