Christian Heurich House Museum

1307 New Hampshire Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036, USA
Website
| +1 202-429-1894
The Brewmaster's Castle Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

More info

Thur - Sat 11:30am - 3:30pm

The Brewmaster's Castle

Built from 1892 to 1894, this uniquely intact Victorian mansion was the home of German-American philanthropist and beer magnate Christian Heurich. Considered the world's oldest brewmaster, he ran the Christian Heurich Brewery on the site where the Kennedy Center now stands—until his death in 1945 at the age of 102. At this museum, visitors can learn the story of one of D.C.'s most successful entrepreneurs and his family, his influence on America's brewing industry, and the construction of his 31-room mansion. As D.C.'s first fireproof home (he had a fear of fire), it is replete with hand-carved wood, 15 fireplaces with individually carved mantles, hand-painted ceiling canvases, luxurious furnished rooms, original Heurich family heirlooms, a bierstube ("beer room"), elevator shaft, and gas and electric lighting fixtures.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

