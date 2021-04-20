Cherokee Park
745 Cochran Hill Rd, Louisville, KY 40206, USA
+1 502-574-7275
More info
Sun - Sat 6am - 11pm
Explore the parks of LouisvilleCherokee Park is a favorite among locals, and there are no questions why. The park turns beautiful colors in the fall, and features a 2.4 mile scenic loop through the rolling hills, meadows and woodlands, with lanes for both vehicle and recreational traffic. Keep turning left, and you can stay in the park for hours. The park is close to (and at points connected to) Seneca Park, Cave Hill Cemetery, Tyler Park, Willow Park, and Breslin Park, forming a large area of green space. There is no shortage of activities to enjoy throughout the parks, from an archery range, to a golf course, playground, horseshoe pits, fields, fountains, and a pond.
Photo: Luann Snawder/Flickr