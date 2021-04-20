Chee's Indian Store

Frybread Of The Desert
While driving through New Mexico
and Arizona
, I kept passing these little stalls along the highway advertising this thing called frybread. As a carb lover, I naturally had to try it. The stall was run by a plump Native American woman, which led me to believe this treat was somehow related to her culture. Turns out, it was essentially an exaggerated Mexican sopapilla. For a dollar extra, I could add cinnamon sugar or sprinkle cheese. And it was worth it. The bread was a fried goodness that brought me back to County Fair times (maybe I should have requested powdered sugar?). If you travel on I-40 west, stop and sample the frybread.