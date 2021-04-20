Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Chee's Indian Store

Houck, AZ, USA
Frybread Of The Desert Houck Arizona United States

Frybread Of The Desert

While driving through New Mexico and Arizona, I kept passing these little stalls along the highway advertising this thing called frybread. As a carb lover, I naturally had to try it. The stall was run by a plump Native American woman, which led me to believe this treat was somehow related to her culture. Turns out, it was essentially an exaggerated Mexican sopapilla. For a dollar extra, I could add cinnamon sugar or sprinkle cheese. And it was worth it. The bread was a fried goodness that brought me back to County Fair times (maybe I should have requested powdered sugar?). If you travel on I-40 west, stop and sample the frybread.
By Chelsea Harms-Tuohy , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30