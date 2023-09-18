Cancún and the Riviera Maya

The best time to visit is November and January, when the temperatures are mildest and tourist numbers are lower than peak season.

The Riviera Maya has a subtropical climate, with high humidity and daytime temperatures reaching into the 80s. While there are no distinct seasons, the mildest time of year is between November and January, when daytime temps are comfortable and the air cools off at night.

During the rainy season (June to October), the rain is not constant or overwhelming, though June, July, and August are hot, even through the night. Afternoon thunderstorms are usually short-lived.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin (accounting for hurricanes on Mexico’s Caribbean shore) starts June 1 and ends November 30, but with good planning and an investment in travel insurance, that can be the most affordable and uncrowded time of year to visit.

From February to May, tourists arrive in droves. Easter weekend, spring break, and Christmas week are the most popular, and pricey, times to visit.