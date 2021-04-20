La Parrilla 51 Avenida Yaxchilán

Sun 12pm - 1am Mon - Sat 12pm - 2am

La Parrilla This decades-old venue ranks as one of the best in Cancún for authentic tacos al pastor: marinated, spit-roasted pork in corn tortillas, topped with pineapple (ask for it con todo to get chopped onion and cilantro, or order a gringa for pastor-meat with cheese on a flour tortilla). Smack downtown on the Avenida Yaxchilán bar-and-restaurant strip, this eatery delights visitors with its colorful Mexican tiles and strolling mariachis; yet the food is so good that half the customers are locals. For drinks, try the special margarita with your choice of tequilas.