La Parrilla
51 Avenida Yaxchilán
| +52 998 287 8118
Photo by Ritta Trejo
Sun 12pm - 1am
Mon - Sat 12pm - 2am
La ParrillaThis decades-old venue ranks as one of the best in Cancún for authentic tacos al pastor: marinated, spit-roasted pork in corn tortillas, topped with pineapple (ask for it con todo to get chopped onion and cilantro, or order a gringa for pastor-meat with cheese on a flour tortilla). Smack downtown on the Avenida Yaxchilán bar-and-restaurant strip, this eatery delights visitors with its colorful Mexican tiles and strolling mariachis; yet the food is so good that half the customers are locals. For drinks, try the special margarita with your choice of tequilas.
almost 7 years ago
Dinner and a Serenade
While the food at La Parrilla is hailed as some of the best in Cancun, it's the Mariachi band that will get you excited. The jovial group will play a song for you if you have some pesos handy. Located in the Cancun center, it's easy to get to with a lively atmosphere and tasty food.