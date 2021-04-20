Cadillac Cafe 1801 NE Broadway St, Portland, OR 97232, USA

Slide in Behind the Wheel This east-side eatery is a breakfast/brunch haunt for me, and it's always busy on the weekends. No problem cleaning plates on Sunday morning after a full complement of Saturday night rambling.



The waffles are always top heavy with fresh fruit. The Mexi dishes are done to perfection—for not being a Mexi place. Taters are tops. Coffee is pleasant and plentiful. Parking a pain. It's on the rotation, and unlikely to be dropped anytime soon. Stop, you're making me hungry.