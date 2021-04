Cabrillo national monument is located at the tip of Point Loma and commemorates the landing of the first Europeans on the West coast of California. The first Europeans to come here were the Spanish, so you will find a statue of Juan Cabrillo, who was the captain of that first ship here as part of the monument.There's a lot to do here- hiking, exploring tide pools and taking in the magnificent sweeping vistas of the San Diego coastline. You can also see well into Mexico and the Coronado islands. This is a gorgeous park and definitely worth a visit!