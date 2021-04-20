By Their Fruit
Vine Ripe in Fort LauderdaleSince 2001, By Their Fruit has produced vine-ripe beefsteak tomatoes, salsa, hummus, Georgia peaches, and other high-quality produce to the city of Pompano Beach. Owners Kristy and Roque Cavazos come from a long line of produce retails, and specialize in all things local.
Today, sustainable food is not just a trend, it's a way of life. In addition to fresh, organic produce, the Cavazos family also produces fresh juices, squeezed in house, full of vitamins.
Be sure to check out the big ole' tomato table, filled with the most ripe tomatoes in town. From June to October, the tomatoes are shipped daily from Tennessee and the Carolinas.