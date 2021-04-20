Where are you going?
Bush Garden

614 Maynard Ave S, Seattle, WA 98104, USA
Website
| +1 206-682-6830
More info

Sat, Sun 5pm - 1:30am
Mon - Fri 4:30pm - 1:30am

Bush Garden is indeed a Japanese restaurant serving sushi, donburi, ramen, and teriyaki, but more importantly, it’s one of the strangest, most entertaining karaoke joints in Seattle. Karaoke starts at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 5 p.m. on Sunday; regulars know to get their choices in early before the place fills up. Happy hour is conveniently from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m., so you can get some liquid courage before belting out your favorite tune. The decor is endearingly dated, with padded booths and enormous wooden rolling chairs, and gets festively decorated for the holidays. The drinks are strong, the servers sing and dance, and a party atmosphere prevails. Skip the food, though, unless you really need some grease to soak up the alcohol.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

