It's Always Karaoke Night at Bush Garden
Bush Garden is indeed a Japanese restaurant serving sushi, donburi, ramen, and teriyaki, but more importantly, it’s one of the strangest, most entertaining karaoke joints in Seattle
. Karaoke starts at 9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 5 p.m. on Sunday; regulars know to get their choices in early before the place fills up. Happy hour is conveniently from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m., so you can get some liquid courage before belting out your favorite tune. The decor is endearingly dated, with padded booths and enormous wooden rolling chairs, and gets festively decorated for the holidays. The drinks are strong, the servers sing and dance, and a party atmosphere prevails. Skip the food, though, unless you really need some grease to soak up the alcohol.