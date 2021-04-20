Dueling Sweets: Luxemburgerli vs. Macaron

Zurich’s famed confectionary Sprüngli is known for its gorgeously displayed Luxemburgerli (pictured), Lilliputian takes on the French macaron. Is it better than the original? You decide. In 2009, Parisian bakery Ladurée opened up shop a mere 400 meters from Sprüngli’s flagship on Paradeplatz, making it conceivable to pick up both sweets within minutes for a (delicious) taste test—ideally, during a picnic on the shores of Lake Zurich, just another 500 meters away. A perfect spot is on one of the picnic benches on the Bürkliterrasse.