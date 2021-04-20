Where are you going?
Bürkliplatz

Bürkliplatz, 8001 Zürich, Switzerland
Website
One of the biggest Flea markets in Zurich is the one located in Bürkliplatz square. The market is opened on Saturdays from 6am to 4pm. May-October, so if you visit Zurich on Winter time, you will not find the outdoors traders.
The market is well known for its fine China dishes.
At the end of Bahnhofstrasse, in Zurich's District 1, you'll find some of the best bargains in Zurich.

Bahnhofstrasse is a street lined with big fashion names, but if you're like me and like to find unique souvenirs, the Zurich Flea Market is your place to shop. The variety and quality of goods ranges drastically, so it offers a little bit of something for everyone: old combat boots, fine China, vintage vinyl.

The market vendors are really friendly, and when I was there, most seemed to be hanging around the snack area in the center of the market warming up with some type of warm, mulled wine and grilled sausages—instead of working!

The market is open every Saturday from early May until the end of October, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at the end of Bahnhofstrasse, about a mile walk south from Zurich Central Station. If you prefer you can catch trams: 2, 4, 8, 9 or 11 and get off at Burkliplatz, from there it will be to the north, across the street.

