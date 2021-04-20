Burger Tap & Shake
2200 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037, USA
| +1 202-587-6258
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 11pm
Fri 10am - 1am
Sat 11am - 1am
Curing My Burger CravingWhen the red-meat craving hits, there’s one place that satisfies the need for a juicy fix: Burger Tap and Shake, otherwise simply known as BTS.
BTS offers a great selection of burgers made from locally sourced beef that is freshly ground on premises daily. The meat patties are all gently hand formed so the meat is as loosely held together as possible and the cooked burger is served on housemade buns and with housemade condiments including some mighty fine pickles. I have to admit that my favorite burger is the Southern Comfort. There’s something about the warm fried-green tomato patty against the cool pimento cheese sauce is that is truly addictive!
As the name of the restaurant implies, there are beers to be had, both bottled and on tap. For lunch, I usually go with a milkshake; try the flavor of the month for a taste of something unique and different. If you really want to indulge, go for one of the shaketails!
BTS is a small joint. There is a small bar for seating, and tables inside. During the warmer months, there’s al fresco seating as well. If you come between noon and 1pm, expect a line. It does move quickly and your patience will pay off with a truly yummy burger.
Metro stop: Foggy Bottom