Buddha-Bar Hotel Budapest [CLOSED]

Budapest, Váci u. 34, 1052 Hungary
The Hungarian outpost of beloved Parisian hotel/restaurant/record label Buddha-Bar may be housed in the neo-baroque Klotild Palace building, in the heart of Váci Street’s pedestrianized shopping district, but the decor is as trendy as you might expect. Influenced by Asian motifs, the lobby and common areas feature dark wood, red patterned wallpaper, and brassy accents; the concept continues into luxurious rooms and suites, the nicest of which have balconies with city views. Of course, the star attraction here is the Buddha-Bar Lounge, where DJs spin global beats every night while chic Budapesters and visitors alike sip on cocktails and snack on sushi. For travelers who would rather find other paths to enlightenment, there’s a spa with sauna, steam baths, hot and cold pools, and a Roman-inspired tepidarium.
By Margot Bigg , AFAR Contributor

