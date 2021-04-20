Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel Collection
Budapest, Hercegprímás u. 5, 1051 Hungary
| +36 1 445 4055
Sun 12am - 11:59pm
Aria Hotel Budapest by Library Hotel CollectionOpened in 2015, this colorful spot from NYC-based The Library Collection celebrates music—and music lovers. Set in the historic city center, near pedestrian dining and shopping streets, the restored 19th-century bank now houses 48 rooms and suites spread over four genre-themed towers. Each accommodation is named for musical legends in that theme, so think names like Puccini in the Opera tower, Billie Holliday in Jazz, Prince in Contemporary, and Chopin in Classical. The decorative style and details vary slightly depending on the genre (Classical rooms have Murano glass chandeliers, for example, while Jazz ones have Art Nouveau-inspired furniture), but aside from caricatures of the featured artists and related books and CDs, the vibrant décor isn’t kitschy or themed. Instead, guests can expect luxurious comforts like high-end (and customizable) bedding, home theater-grade entertainment systems (linked to a digital music library), onyx-lined bathrooms, and Handy 4G phones for complimentary international calling.
Downstairs, the glass-roofed Music Garden courtyard is the place for breakfast, daily afternoon wine and cheese hour, and live music performances (all complimentary), while the fireplace- and terrace-equipped Satchmo’s lounge pairs cocktails with jazz, and the Stradivari Restaurant serves Hungarian-inspired farm-to-table menus amid strikingly bold décor. The underground Harmony Spa relaxes with holistic therapies, a heated pool, and saunas and steams rooms, while the rooftop High Note Sky Bar—open year-round—has become one of the hottest hangouts in town for its spectacular views (get there early to snag one of the floating “love nest” seating nooks). Don’t miss a visit to the lobby-level office of the in-house Musical Director, who can help plan itineraries, source tickets, create city-themed playlists, or lend you a concert DVD to watch in the hotel’s private screening room.