Epic bridge

The Széchenyi Chain Bridge (Hungarian: Széchenyi lánchíd) is a suspension bridge that spans the River Danube between Buda and Pest,opened in 1849. The symbol of Budapest. This wonderful bridge over the Danube is nice to go through during the day, allows you to see the banks and parliament in all its glory, but in the evening is unique, fully gorgeous and breathtaking. The whole city of Budapest is very nice, the bridge gives it a special touch and a special atmosphere in the evening.