Széchenyi Chain Bridge
Budapest, Széchenyi Lánchíd, 1051 Hungary
Photo by Michel Uyttebrioeck/age fotostock
Széchenyi Chain BridgeNothing's more romantic than strolling across a bridge with a beloved, but this bridge means more than just amor—Széchenyi Chain Bridge was the first structure across the Danube in Hungary, built in the mid-1800s and, as a suspension bridge, a marvel of architecture and engineering at the time. Now one of seven bridges across the river, it was the first to connect Buda and Pest, shifting the flows and development of the city. Budapest natives see it like New Yorkers see the Brooklyn Bridge. Lion sculptures guard its entries, it's lit up at night to dazzling effect, and of course it offers stunning views of the literally blue Danube.
almost 7 years ago
Hungry for More Architecture in Hungary?
Forgive the title. The Chain Bridge is a suspension bridge that spans the River Danube between Buda and Pest, the western and eastern sides of Budapest. Each side are enormously fascinating when it comes to architecture and this bridge that was the first to connect the two is credited to the English engineer William Tierney Clark and opened in 1849. The views of the bridge illuminated in the evening are especially fun to see.
almost 7 years ago
Epic bridge
The Széchenyi Chain Bridge (Hungarian: Széchenyi lánchíd) is a suspension bridge that spans the River Danube between Buda and Pest,opened in 1849. The symbol of Budapest. This wonderful bridge over the Danube is nice to go through during the day, allows you to see the banks and parliament in all its glory, but in the evening is unique, fully gorgeous and breathtaking. The whole city of Budapest is very nice, the bridge gives it a special touch and a special atmosphere in the evening.
almost 7 years ago
Linking Buda with Pest
There are nearly seven bridges that connect Buda in the west, with Pest in the east. None are more breathtaking than the original bridge, Chain Bridge. The ornate cast iron finishings coupled with the beautifully hand carved guardian lions which lay watch over the entrance give the bridge a great sense of stewardship for a city of two origins.
almost 7 years ago
The Széchenyi Chain Bridge
A famous structure in Budapest. Comparable to the Brooklyn Bridge in New York City.