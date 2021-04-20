The Széchenyi Thermal Bath

No visit to Budapest can be complete without a visit to one of its world famous spas. After all, the capital of Hungary is known as the City of Spas. The two most well known and probably the nicest and most well equipped thermal baths are the Gellért and the Széchenyi. The Széchenyi is lovely, the Széchenyi Bath is Budapest’s largest thermal spring bath. It's also a historical bath built in 1913in neo-baroque style. Its thermal spring is one of the deepest and warmest in the city. It's in City park, opposite of the City circus. Like the Gellért it also has sauna and steam bath facilities as well as numerous indoor and outdoor pools. Besides the convenient online booking system we have that lets you avoid the lines, it's also possible to book different massage treatments like aroma therapy massages, hot stone massages or the chocolate dream massage. Entry for people with online tickets is between 9AM and 6PM, but you can stay until closing time.