Central Market Hall
Budapest, Vámház krt. 1-3, 1093 Hungary
| +36 1 366 3300
Mon 6am - 5pm
Tue - Fri 6am - 6pm
Sat 6am - 3pm
Great Market HallThe Great Market Hall in Budapest should be any visitors first stop in order to get acquainted to the people, goods and grub of Hungary. The market is one of those strange places that caters to both locals and tourists alike without losing its authentic appeal. Under one roof you can by meats and sausages, Royal Tokaji wine, paprika, hot Hungarian favorites, such as Goulash, an assortment of pickled vegetables and fresh produce. The upper floor has small eateries, where you can sample a variety of Hungarian favorites for very little money.
almost 7 years ago
Shopping Hungarian Style at Central Market Hall
Also known as Great Market Hall, Budapest’s largest and oldest indoor market is reminiscent of the inside of a train station and is conveniently located in Pest at the end of Váci utca. Although Great Market Hall is a one-stop shop for everything from fresh produce and paprika to pálinka and Hungarian souvenirs, we were there to try the lángos, a deep-fried delight that can be prepared sweet or savory. Booths selling lángos and several other eateries and souvenir shops can be found on the second floor.
over 6 years ago
Buyers Market in Budapest
It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to find authentic Hungarian spices, meats tapestries or even a few snacks for your next train ride: The Central Market has to be a stop while visiting Budapest. On the ground floor you’ll find several vendors offering the best kolbasz, cured meats, fruits and vegetables from across the puztà, the Great Hungarian Plains. Stop here for a taste of the country, the restaurant upstairs is a bit kitschy, but if you are only in town for a day or two, it’s a great chance to try some regional dishes.
almost 7 years ago
Best Lunch in Town
If you are fortunate enough to find yourself in Budapest, then hurry on over to Nagycsarnok--The Great Market Hall on Fővám Tér for lunch. Go directly upstairs and have some authentic Hungarian Goulash or Hungarian Stuffed Cabbage--Töltött Káposzta or choose from the many other delectable selections. After lunch, go downstairs and check out the food stalls with fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses and pastries--you might want to try some of these, too. Enjoy!