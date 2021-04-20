Central Market Hall

Buyers Market in Budapest

It doesn’t matter if you’re trying to find authentic Hungarian spices, meats tapestries or even a few snacks for your next train ride: The Central Market has to be a stop while visiting Budapest. On the ground floor you’ll find several vendors offering the best kolbasz, cured meats, fruits and vegetables from across the puztà, the Great Hungarian Plains. Stop here for a taste of the country, the restaurant upstairs is a bit kitschy, but if you are only in town for a day or two, it’s a great chance to try some regional dishes.