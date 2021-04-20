Borkonyha Winekitchen

Borkonyhá Winekitchen
One of Budapest
's Michelin-starred restaurants, this blend of a French-style bistro and a contemporary boite offers new takes on traditional Hungarian cuisine in an airy, elegant dining room. Ingredients in dishes like piglet shoulder with black pudding and chestnut, are sourced locally or come from nearby regions in Central Europe. The name Winekitchen is by no means an afterthought—the restaurant's concept is based on a vast and broad list of 200 largely Hungarian wines (48 of them available by the glass), perfect food presentation, and an elegant, professional atmosphere that makes any foodie want to linger.