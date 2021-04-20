Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Borkonyha Winekitchen

Budapest, 1051, Sas u. 3, 1051 Hungary
Website
| +36 1 266 0835
Borkonyhá Winekitchen Budapest Hungary

More info

Mon - Sat 12pm - 12am

Borkonyhá Winekitchen

One of Budapest's Michelin-starred restaurants, this blend of a French-style bistro and a contemporary boite offers new takes on traditional Hungarian cuisine in an airy, elegant dining room. Ingredients in dishes like piglet shoulder with black pudding and chestnut, are sourced locally or come from nearby regions in Central Europe. The name Winekitchen is by no means an afterthought—the restaurant's concept is based on a vast and broad list of 200 largely Hungarian wines (48 of them available by the glass), perfect food presentation, and an elegant, professional atmosphere that makes any foodie want to linger.
By Kimberly Bradley , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points