Brixton

901 U St NW
| +1 202-560-5045
British Fare Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Sun 1pm - 1:30am
Mon - Fri 5pm - 2am
Sat 1pm - 3am

British Fare

A loud mix of hipsters, college students, and professionals enjoy three floors of entertainment and fun at this traditional-themed British pub. Nosh on favorites like fish and chips, bangers and mash, and the "Brixton Burger" with bacon and fried egg on its first floor restaurant. Down a pint of Fuller or St. James at the second floor's Lodge Bar adorned with wood paneling, brick walls, antler lighting fixtures, and leather furniture. Or head upstairs one more level to bask in the panoramic views of D.C. and the surrounding U Street neighborhood on its rooftop deck.
By Christian Mirasol , AFAR Local Expert
