Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Breizh Café

109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
Website
| +33 1 42 72 13 77
Breizh Café Paris France
A Taste of Brittany in the Marais Paris France
Breizh Café Paris France
A Taste of Brittany in the Marais Paris France

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

A Taste of Brittany in the Marais

If you can't make it to the Brittany region of France, Breizh Café is a wonderful consolation prize. Don't leave without first trying the complimentary bread (complete with amazing salted lemon-butter), the insanely meaty oysters, and one of their buckwheat crêpes. I personally recommend a savory flavor; the smoked salmon and crème fraîche one is a particularly good combo.
By Munya

More Recommendations

Kelly
over 6 years ago

Breizh Café

Crepes!

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30