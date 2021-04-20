Breizh Café
109 Rue Vieille du Temple, 75003 Paris, France
| +33 1 42 72 13 77
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
A Taste of Brittany in the MaraisIf you can't make it to the Brittany region of France, Breizh Café is a wonderful consolation prize. Don't leave without first trying the complimentary bread (complete with amazing salted lemon-butter), the insanely meaty oysters, and one of their buckwheat crêpes. I personally recommend a savory flavor; the smoked salmon and crème fraîche one is a particularly good combo.
Crepes!