Boutique Maille Paris
6 Place de la Madeleine, 75008 Paris, France
| +33 1 40 15 06 00
More info
Mon - Sat 11am - 4pm
Shopping for France's Favorite CondimentNestled in a corner of shops off the well-heeled boulevard de la Madeleine, the shop approaches many of their 50 some mustard varieties like beer, offering them fresh and on tap. Flavors range from the ultra classic (course ground à l'ancienne, tarragon, white wine, honey) to the rather unique (black olive, mushroom, cognac), many of which are unavailable outside Paris and Dijon.
Aside from being a fantastic spot to pick up gifts, the shop is a beautifully potent homage to Antoine Maille's original vision and the country's favorite condiment.
No need to travel to Dijon for a taste of Maille, the legendary mustard producer (though I recommend it). Just add their Paris boutique to your travel itinerary!