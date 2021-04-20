Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills

Amazing Australian Baked Goods

Located in the hip neighborhood of Surrey Hills, Bourke Street Bakery has the best baked goods and coffee. Packed at 2:00 p.m. on a Friday afternoon, the Australian Pies and Quiches are to die for. Order at the counter and then find a place to sit or take the food to go. The place only has seating for six inside, but there is ample seating outdoors. The daily made tarts are also amazing. The lemon curd tart is pure heaven.