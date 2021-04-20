Where are you going?
Bourke Street Bakery Surry Hills

633 Bourke St, Surry Hills NSW 2010, Australia
Website
| +61 2 9699 1011
More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 6pm

Sourdough and Tarts, Surry Hills

Queues consistently spill out onto the footpath at this little corner shop. A rusted metalwork sign above the tiny bakery café, situated on the leafy Bourke Street Surry Hills, reads ‘Boulangerie’. The creme brulee tarts are locally famous, and we're here all the time for a loaf of sourdough (plain, seeded, hazelnut and raisin, fig and cranberry or potato and rosemary). Nab a corner booth seat if you can.

By Kate Gibbs , AFAR Contributor

Rachel Marsh
almost 7 years ago

Amazing Australian Baked Goods

Located in the hip neighborhood of Surrey Hills, Bourke Street Bakery has the best baked goods and coffee. Packed at 2:00 p.m. on a Friday afternoon, the Australian Pies and Quiches are to die for. Order at the counter and then find a place to sit or take the food to go. The place only has seating for six inside, but there is ample seating outdoors. The daily made tarts are also amazing. The lemon curd tart is pure heaven.

