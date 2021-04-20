Where are you going?
Bourbon House

144 Bourbon St, New Orleans, LA 70130, USA
Website
| +1 504-522-0111
More info

Sun - Thur 6:30am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6:30am - 11pm

Fresh Seafood at Bourbon House

Bourbon House is one of New Orleans' best restaurants, serving fresh seafood (oysters topped with caviar!) and dishes made with local ingredients. In fact, over 70% of ingredients are sourced within 150 miles. Moreover, Bourbon House is passionate about fresh seafood and if something isn't in season you won't see it on the menu. For dessert, try their chocolate chunk bread pudding with bourbon sauce or a bourbon milk punch made with milk, gelato, nutmeg and bourbon. Bourbon is, unsurprisingly, a specialty: The restaurant offers over 100 different bourbons. With picture windows looking out on Bourbon Street, it's also a great place to people watch.
By Jessie Festa , AFAR Local Expert

