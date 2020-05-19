Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Bombay Beach

Bombay Beach, CA 92257, USA
Bombay Beach Has Seen Better Days Bombay Beach California United States
The Crane Bombay Beach California United States
Bombay Beach Has Seen Better Days Bombay Beach California United States
The Crane Bombay Beach California United States

Bombay Beach Has Seen Better Days

In the 50s, Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea in Southern California was the place to be. This resort town was booming until a great flood in the 70s washed it out and town stood still. There are still a few residents in this tiny town, but mostly it's filled with abandoned trailers, and rotting, salt-covered structures on the beach.
By Kristin Rust , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Shawn Brown
almost 6 years ago

The Crane

Visiting the Salton Sea just outside Palm Springs and east of Los Angeles is like visiting another planet! Go with an open mind. It's a chronicle of a forgotten era and forgotten community.

More From AFAR

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
13 Easy Breads to Bake From Around the World
13 Easy Breads to Bake From Around the World
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown
What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown