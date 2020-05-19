Bombay Beach
Bombay Beach, CA 92257, USA
Bombay Beach Has Seen Better DaysIn the 50s, Bombay Beach on the Salton Sea in Southern California was the place to be. This resort town was booming until a great flood in the 70s washed it out and town stood still. There are still a few residents in this tiny town, but mostly it's filled with abandoned trailers, and rotting, salt-covered structures on the beach.
Visiting the Salton Sea just outside Palm Springs and east of Los Angeles is like visiting another planet! Go with an open mind. It's a chronicle of a forgotten era and forgotten community.