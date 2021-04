Fine Dining in a Fun Atmosphere

Independently owned and operated, Bob Chinn's has been serving up incredible seafood and steaks for over 25 years. Featuring the freshest of seafood, flown in from places as far off as Alaska, Hawaii, and New Zealand , you will find yourself in a fresh fish heaven upon arrival. This one-of-a-kind dining experience is unique to the sole location on Milwaukee Avenue. Come for work or play, with friends or family, there's a little something for everyone on the menu at Bob Chinn's.