Blue Manatee Children's Bookstore & Decafe

3094 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209, USA
Website
Tue - Sat 9am - 2pm

Blue Manatee is a truly fabulous store for families and kids. They have an amazing selection of great books, toys, games, and other little trinkets for toddlers, elementary-aged kids, and even middle school kids. Their decor is extensive and very well done, really creating the image of a truly special place for kids to go. They often host celebrated children's authors and illustrators, as well as story times.

Plus their cafe, while able to serve up the full bevy of adult caffeinated beverages, is replete with a full array of specialty kids' cafe beverages, plus kid-sized snacks, drink boxes, desserts, muffins, and more.

It's also a great place for a kid's birthday party.
By Chris Chesak , AFAR Local Expert

