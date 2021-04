Notorious in Berlin , and certainly in the techno music scene, the Berghain nightclub has been called by many the best club in the world. Located in a former power station, it’s a giant warehouse turned into one of the most intense and incredible clubs in the world. I’ve heard it called a gay club, a gay-straight club (whatever that is) or just the best club in the world, whether gay or straight. The door policy for getting in is practically legendary. The people who visit the club each weekend are here for one thing: to have fun. And lots of it! Open after midnight on Saturdays, people queue up for hours to try and get inside. Plenty of people visit the club alone (but quickly make friends in line or inside) and, in fact, this can make getting past doorman Sven Marquadt easier. The club is open all day Sunday. You'll find people still visiting the club Sunday morning and afternoon. Locals tend to visit Sunday afternoons after brunch. Berghain has two dance floors: Berghain on the main level and Panoramabar on the second.