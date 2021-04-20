Get past the bouncers at Berghain

Summer is amazing, because that’s when Berlin becomes a hot white whirl of open-air festivals and world-class clubs that never close. Where to dance right through the weekend? One word: BERGHAIN. To get past those bouncers. try not to speak in front of them, especially not in English. Don't smile, don't look too bored (or too excited). Cross your fingers. You might get in. You might not. It's a roulette, and the only way to 100% ensure you'll get inside is by being a drag queen (probably). P.S. The queue is a little easier on Sunday mornings. Bagels then Berghain, anyone?