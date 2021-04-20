Hotel de Rome - A perfect stay in Mitte

Berlin is a sprawling city, so being in the heart of it, surrounded by historic buildings, restaurants and museums is ideal. If you are looking for a luxury hotel that boasts this central location, but is also comfortable, friendly and unpretentious, The Hotel de Rome is the perfect choice. You'll be staying in what used to be the HQ of the Dresdner Bank - complete with a jewel vault that has since been turned an indoor swimming pool! Although the hotel may not seem to be in the hippest area of Berlin, it is one of the most beautiful buildings in Mitte and is a short 5- 10 minute taxi ride away from anywhere you want to go. You can walk to the Brandenburg Gate and The Reichstag in about 20 min, walk to Checkpoint Charlie and pieces of the Berlin Wall in 30 min, and even head up to the cool "SoHo area" of Berlin for shopping, eating and dancing in less than a half hour by foot. For me, the best parts of The Hotel de Rome were the pool, bar area, breakfast buffet and the concierge staff - I swear they have a direct line to any restaurant or hot spot you want to visit and they do a great job of finding out what kinds of places you like best and then pairing you up with the perfect LOCAL spot. More than once during my trip I was asked by a local Berliner, "How did you find out about this place?" The hotel is a member of of The Leading Hotels of the World, so if you are a member of their Leaders Club program you can receive the amazing breakfast included and a room upgrade!