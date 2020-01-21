Where are you going?
Sammlung Boros Art Bunker

Reinhardtstraße 20, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 27594065
Fri - Sun 10am - 6pm
Thur 3pm - 6:30pm

Only in Berlin could a hulking, aboveground World War II‒era concrete bunker, right in the center of the city, be turned into an art gallery. The structure—too bulky to be blown up after the war—was transformed in 2008 by collector-curator Christian Boros, who lives in a penthouse on top of the building. After extensive renovation, the lower floors house the Boros Collection, around 500 works of art spanning sculpture, installations, paintings, and photography. Works change every couple of years but always feature big international names such as Damien Hirst, Olafur Eliasson, Elizabeth Peyton, Wolfgang Tillmans, Manfred Pernice, Ai Weiwei, and Michel Majerus. You can view the collection only on weekends, as part of a guided tour; book an appointment via the website.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

Afar Magazine
about 3 years ago

Street art turns up all across Berlin, including outside Sammlung Boros, a museum space that showcases contemporary artists such as Ai Weiwei, Alicia Kwade, and Wolfgang Tillman. A former Nazi bunker during World War II, the building has also done time as a fruit storage facility and a techno dance club.
Lufthansa
about 3 years ago

Since 2003, Sammlung Boros museum has hosted works by contemporary artists including Ai Weiwei, Alicia Kwade, and Wolfgang Tillman. The mix has only changed twice since its inception, so museum fans are highly anticipating a new collection, to be opened in the spring of 2017.

