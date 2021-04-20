Soho House Berlin
Torstraße 1, 10119 Berlin, Germany
| +49 30 4050440
Photo courtesy of Soho House Berlin
Soho House BerlinLooming over one of central Berlin’s most vibrant intersections, this restored Bauhaus building with its distinctive 1920s curved facade was transformed in 2010 into the Berlin outpost of the glamorous Soho House hotel and private members brand. The building has heaps of history, having started as a Jewish-owned department store before being taken over by the Nazis and then occupied by the Communist regime for archival purposes.
Today, it’s one of Mitte’s foremost havens of hip, offering quirkily decorated rooms that mix vintage with contemporary design tropes—think Marshall speakers and old-school record players, floral armchairs, and art deco bathtubs. The lofts are even more astonishing, both for their capacious size and their industrial-chic aesthetic—some come with grand pianos and foosball tables. The hotel also has a rooftop pool and adjacent bar with views of Alexanderplatz, a concept retail area, a private cinema and library room with a bar that hosts occasional events open to the public, an in-house restaurant, and a Cowshed spa that’s a popular destination in its own right.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
A rarefied retreat in Berlin
It's history that unites a disparate city like Berlin and the Soho House in Mitte is no exception. The private members club and hotel occupies a Betahaus building which saw its incarnations go from department store to Communist archive storage space after the war. Following the model of Soho House London, the space was initially conceived as a safe haven for influential public figures and has largely retained that air of rarefied retreat. Guests sneak away from the urban din with one of 65 rooms or 20 short-term apartments, a rooftop pool (heated during the winter), a full Cowshed spa and gym, a 30-seat private screening room (members only), a basement library and several posh restaurants. English chic reigns in most rooms, with plush velvet armchairs and vintage touches like Robert's radios, but East Berlin's signature kitschy-cool is never far.